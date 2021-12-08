Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Pat Cummins' fifer headlines Day 1 with plenty to talk about

Australia was at the top of its game with the ball, rattling out England for 147 on Day 1 of the Gabba Ashes 2021-22 Test on Wednesday. While Pat Cummins headlined with a five-for, here are the talking points.

It was a dream start for Australia on Day 1 of the opening 2021-22 Ashes Test at The Gabba on Brisbane on Wednesday. England was skittled for 147, thanks to a fiery fifer by the Aussie skipper and pacer Pat Cummins. While it headlined Day 1, there were other things to discuss that we analyse here.

England opts to rest James Anderson and Stuart Broad!

The news of Anderson being rested came in on Tuesday itself, while it was justified, considering that he has just recovered from his calf injury, and England wants him to be 100% fit for the Adelaide day-night Test. However, what was shocking was that England also opted to rest pacer Stuart Board, who happens to be the next most experienced bowler in the side after Anderson. While it is a rare scene, it is difficult to understand skipper Joe Root's mentality here. Moreover, with England being shot out for a low-key total, the pressure would be immense on the English bowlers without the veterans. Nevertheless, the gloomy conditions will make the situations ideal for them. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test - Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut

IPL helping Jos Buttler!

Jos Buttler (39) was the top scorer from the English side. Meanwhile, a few fans saw how he performed for England, courtesy of his excellent form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Buttler has had a great stint in the IPL of late, playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), while he is the only Englishman to have been retained by a franchise ahead of the IPl 2022 Auction. With his counter-attacking abilities, along with sound defending and shifting gears when required, it would not be unfair to say that IPL has indeed somewhat helped him.

England's struggle at Gabba continues

The last time England had won a game at the Gabba was back in 1986. It's been 35 years since then, and it seems like England is set for another upset here. Although Australia recently lost to India earlier this year, breaking its 33-year unbeaten run at the venue, the host is unlikely to fumble this time around. At the same time, given the start it has attained on the opening day, it looks set to go back to the Gabbatoir. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage