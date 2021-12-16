  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1

    Australia finished Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test on top. There were quite a few notable and possibly result-altering moments in the match. We present the top talking point here.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 5:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was a top batting show by Australia. On Thursday, Day 1 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Australia finished 221/2, batting first against England, with Marnus Labuschagne being unbeaten on 95. However, some moments went Australia's way to keep it on top. Here, we present some of the talking points from Day 1.

    Marnus Labuschagne's dropped catches
    Firstly, we will admit that Labuschagne batted brilliantly like a proper Test batter, ensuring that the top order did not succumb to the pink seaming ball, especially against the English seamers. However, his couple of dropped catches while batting on 11 and 94 breathed life into the Aussie innings. Notably, both drops came from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Ben Stokes and James Anderson, respectively. How much will it cost England?

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test - David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

    Is Jos Buttler or pink ball to be blamed?
    Continuing with Labuschagne's dropped catches, Buttler's twin drops came as a surprise. Notably, he had pulled off a stunning diving-flying catch to get rid of Marcus Harris (3) early in the innings. Thus, Buttler's drops gave a headache to all. Also, it could possibly be because of the pink ball moving away in the air more than usual. Moreover, visibility at times does become an issue with the pink ball, especially at dawn, as the second catch was dropped just after dawn. Another reason could have been a lapse of concentration after a prolonged period without a wicket.

    David Warner's nervous 90s or over-excitement?
    Warner once again played a commendable knock of 95. The innings was laudable, especially as he was batting with bruised ribs from the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, he fell short of his ton by just five runs, handing a simple catch to Stuart Broad. Furthermore, more than being nervous, it felt like he was over-excited to go for it and fell into the trap of pacer Ben Stoke's short ball. Surely, Warner needs to work on it.

    "

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch

    Usman Khawaja for Marcus Harris?
    Harris has barely fired in the opening three innings of the series so far. While the Australian management has surprisingly chosen to show faith in him, it does not seem to be working. Eventually, it could backfire the moment Australia loses a game. On the other hand, promoting Usman Khawaja would be an ideal move, considering him being set in the format for the side, while he is also coming off a decent season in the Sheffield Shield.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI President Sourav Ganguly breaks silence says Board will deal with it

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it

    india vs south africa 2021-22 harsha bhogle opines on virat kohli bcci conflict says this presents rahul dravid with ticklish situation

    Harsha Bhogle opines on Kohli-BCCI public 'conflict', says this presents Dravid with a ticklish situation

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch (WATCH)-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): England desperate to bounce back, looks to exploit Australia's injury woes

    Recent Stories

    Google rewards India Rony Das USD 5000 for discovering reporting bug gcw

    Google rewards India's Rony Das $5,000 for discovering, reporting bug

    Want to live in Salman Khan's apartment? Check out rent, deposit of his Bandra flat RCB

    Want to live in Salman Khan's apartment? Check out rent, deposit of his Bandra flat

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble?

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI President Sourav Ganguly breaks silence says Board will deal with it

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video SCJ

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon