Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1

Australia finished Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test on top. There were quite a few notable and possibly result-altering moments in the match. We present the top talking point here.

It was a top batting show by Australia. On Thursday, Day 1 of the second 2021-22 Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Australia finished 221/2, batting first against England, with Marnus Labuschagne being unbeaten on 95. However, some moments went Australia's way to keep it on top. Here, we present some of the talking points from Day 1.

Marnus Labuschagne's dropped catches

Firstly, we will admit that Labuschagne batted brilliantly like a proper Test batter, ensuring that the top order did not succumb to the pink seaming ball, especially against the English seamers. However, his couple of dropped catches while batting on 11 and 94 breathed life into the Aussie innings. Notably, both drops came from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Ben Stokes and James Anderson, respectively. How much will it cost England?

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test - David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

Is Jos Buttler or pink ball to be blamed?

Continuing with Labuschagne's dropped catches, Buttler's twin drops came as a surprise. Notably, he had pulled off a stunning diving-flying catch to get rid of Marcus Harris (3) early in the innings. Thus, Buttler's drops gave a headache to all. Also, it could possibly be because of the pink ball moving away in the air more than usual. Moreover, visibility at times does become an issue with the pink ball, especially at dawn, as the second catch was dropped just after dawn. Another reason could have been a lapse of concentration after a prolonged period without a wicket.

David Warner's nervous 90s or over-excitement?

Warner once again played a commendable knock of 95. The innings was laudable, especially as he was batting with bruised ribs from the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. However, he fell short of his ton by just five runs, handing a simple catch to Stuart Broad. Furthermore, more than being nervous, it felt like he was over-excited to go for it and fell into the trap of pacer Ben Stoke's short ball. Surely, Warner needs to work on it.

"

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch

Usman Khawaja for Marcus Harris?

Harris has barely fired in the opening three innings of the series so far. While the Australian management has surprisingly chosen to show faith in him, it does not seem to be working. Eventually, it could backfire the moment Australia loses a game. On the other hand, promoting Usman Khawaja would be an ideal move, considering him being set in the format for the side, while he is also coming off a decent season in the Sheffield Shield.