    Spirit of Cricket: Victoria's Will Sutherland calls back Fraser-McGurk in fair play act

    Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval witnesses a remarkable 'Spirit of Cricket' moment as the team, led by captain Will Sutherland, chooses sportsmanship over controversy.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Victoria garnered widespread praise for displaying the true "Spirit of Cricket" during their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The commendable act of sportsmanship unfolded on Day 2 when South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who eventually scored a century, was mistakenly given out caught at first slip on 19. While the umpire signaled his dismissal, replays revealed no contact between Fraser-McGurk's bat and the ball, suggesting a deflection off the gloves of Victoria's wicketkeeper, Sam Harper.

    Amidst on-air speculations, Victoria's captain, Will Sutherland, engaged in discussions with his teammates and chose to call Fraser-McGurk back to the crease, overturning the decision. The unexpected gesture drew admiration from fans and commentators alike.

    Fraser-McGurk, a former Victorian who moved to South Australia in the off-season, capitalized on the second chance by crafting an impressive 101 off 106 balls. However, Victoria (278) managed to secure a 26-run lead in the first innings as South Australia was bowled out for 252.

    Notably, on Day 1 of the match, Sam Harper achieved the third-fastest century in Sheffield Shield history, scoring a remarkable ton in 64 balls after Victoria found themselves at 5-67. Harper's feat ranks only behind David Hookes (34 balls in 1982) and Luke Ronchi (51 balls in 2007) in terms of the fastest centuries in Sheffield Shield history.

