'70-80 percent recovered': Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever

According to a report, Shubman Gill will be taking a commercial flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad on Wednesday, where he will continue his recovery from dengue fever under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

Cricketer Shubman Gill, currently recovering from dengue, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad on Wednesday as part of his ongoing treatment and recuperation, according to a report from News18 CricketNext. The report states that Gill will be taking a commercial flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad, where he will continue his recovery under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

A source, quoted in the report, revealed, "Gill will be traveling to Ahmedabad from Chennai today in a commercial flight. He will continue with recovery and rest there, under the watch of BCCI medical team."

Shubman Gill had been hospitalized in Chennai after his platelet count dropped below 1,00,000 per microliter. However, he was discharged within a day and continued his recovery in the city, coinciding with Team India's move to Delhi for their second ODI World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan.

India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, confirmed Gill's status during a press conference on the eve of the India-Afghanistan match. “He is recovering well; he was hospitalized yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel [in Chennai]. He is looking good, being monitored by the medical team. Whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon,” Rathour said.

Also read: Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium

Due to his illness, Shubman Gill missed India's match against Australia in Chennai, which the Indian team won by six wickets. He is also expected to be absent from the match against Afghanistan, and his participation against Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium remains uncertain.

“Gill’s vital signs are improving and he is on the right path of recovery – 70-80 percent recovered. Difficult to say when he will return but things are looking good,” the source told CricketNext.

Despite Gill's absence, Team India is adopting a patient approach similar to what Australia is doing with injured cricketer Travis Head. They have not ruled Gill out or sought a replacement and are providing every opportunity for his return.

“Look at what Australia are doing with Travis Head. He is injured but they haven’t ruled him out or sought a replacement. Every chance right now is given to Head to make that return. India too are likely to follow a similar approach when it comes to Gill. He has been our one of the most consistent performers in the last year or so,” a BCCI official told CricketNext.