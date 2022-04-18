India reports 90% surge in everyday Covid-19 cases with 214 deaths in last 24 hours

Around 2,183 new Covid cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday logged a massive surge in daily Covid-19 digits, raising concerns of another wave in the country of the infection. Around 2,183 new Covid cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, an 89.8 per cent jump from Sunday's count of 1,150 cases.

Overall, 214 deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours. This includes a backlog of 212 deaths from Kerala, of which 62 have been cleared due to court appeals, and the state reported 150 deaths between April 13 and April 16.

The everyday death count has surged sharply to 214. Although the death number includes a backlog of 62 from Kerala, it marks a huge spike from just four deaths in yesterday's bulletin.

The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection in the population, has surged from 0.31 per cent yesterday to 0.83 per cent on Monday.

The number of active cases, on the other hand, has dropped from 11,558 to 11,542. Since the pandemic began, the country has recorded over 4.30 crore cases.

The national capital of Delhi, which reported 517 Covid cases, is one of the cities experiencing an increase in cases. According to Sunday's bulletin, the total number of Covid-infected patients in Delhi is 1,518, the highest since March 3, 2022.

Several students in Delhi and the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad and Noida have tested positive in recent weeks, causing widespread concern and the closure of schools.

Following a survey, the number of people in the national capital region reporting someone infected in their close social network has increased by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, as per the reports.

The increase in cases has concern at a time when all states have relaxed Covid restrictions on public transportation. Many states have also repealed the fine for not wearing masks in public while advising citizens to continue wearing them to protect themselves from infection.



