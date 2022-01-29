India logs 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours

India's caseload stands at 4,08,58,241, while the active cases are 20,04,333. The active cases declined by 1,01,278 since the last 24 hours.

India reported 2,35,532 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, lower by 6.2 per cent than yesterday. The country also registered 871 daily deaths. The overall death toll now stands at 493,398.

India's caseload now stands at 4,08,58,241, while the active cases are 20,04,333. The active cases declined by 1,01,278 since the last 24 hours.

The five states which registered the most Covid cases are Kerala with 54,537 cases, Karnataka with 31,198 cases, 26,533 cases with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh with 12,561, and Maharashtra with 24,948 cases.

Around 63.59 per cent of the new cases are registered from the above five states; Kerala alone is responsible for 23.15 per cent of the new cases.

The recovery rate of the country stands at 93.89 per cent, a total of 3,35,939 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The tally of the recoveries now stands at 3,83,60,710 across the country. In the previous 24 hours, a total of 17,59,434 samples were tested.

India has administered 56,72,766 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,65,04,87,260.

Also Read: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull among 5 Indians to be ruled out of clash against Uganda due to COVID

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the Covid situation public health readiness and the response measures taken due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh today at 3 pm. On Friday, Mandaviya, during a high-level meeting with the Southern states and UT's Health Ministers, had highlighted upon e-Sanjeevani, teleconsultation, Monitoring home isolation, and increasing RTPCR in the states which records the lower percentage of testing.

Globally, more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7, with the figures doubling in just ten days, as per the AFP reported. People died due to Covid is 5.4 million, since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019. India remains the worst hit after the U.S.