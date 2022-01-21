  • Facebook
    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull among 5 Indians to be ruled out of clash against Uganda due to COVID

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    India is playing the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. Six Indians missed the game against Ireland due to COVID. Now, five of them, including Yash Dhull, will miss the match against Uganda.

    The ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has seen the Indian camp being hit by a COVID outbreak. On Wednesday, six Indians, including skipper Yash Dhull, had missed out on their clash against Ireland. Nonetheless, it did not affect the Indians significantly, as they comfortably tamed the Irish by 174 runs.

    However, as per an International Cricket Council (ICC) source, five Indians, along with Dhull, will be missing India's final group-stage game against Uganda on Saturday. Among the six Indians earlier isolated for the same, Vasu Vats has returned with a negative RT-PCR test, reports PTI. The other four to miss out will be Aaradhya Yadav, Shaik Rasheed, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 - India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy

    Wondering how the COVID managed to breach the Indian bubble, the Indians flew to the Caribbean from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Amsterdam. Upon arrival, a support staff member tested positive on landing in Guyana and was isolated, while it is believed that he might have been the one to spread it. While the Indians underwent a five-day quarantine on arrival, they had three RT-PCR tests during that time.

    While the initial two reports turned out to be negative, the third report that arrived on the seventh day, due to the 48-hour report period, conveyed positive results. Although the tournament's bubble is not as strict as in the UAE during the U-19 Asia Cup, things could likely be made stringent now. Meanwhile, in Dubai, a couple of officials had tested positive during the U-19 Asia Cup.

