    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases

    Both prime cities have noted that 80 per cent of the Covid-19 hospital beds stayed unoccupied even though the fast-transmitting Omicron variant led to a massive surge in cases from the start of the year. 

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    The national capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai recorded a significant drop in the Covid-19 cases in the past two days. Most people are recovered being at home, the officials said on Monday. 

    Mumbai's new cases fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month, the highest on January 7 with 20,971 cases. It reported 7,895 cases on Sunday, Mumbai's municipal corporation said. 

    Delhi infections have seen a low since hitting the peak at 28,867 on January 13, and it is expected to be fewer than 15,000, for the first time since early January, the city's health minister has informed.  

    Both the prime cities have noted that 80 per cent of the Covid-19 hospital beds stayed unoccupied even though the fast-transmitting Omicron variant led to a massive surge in cases from the start of the year. 

    Also Read: Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Centre of Social Medicine & Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that the large numbers of sub-clinical, asymptomatic, and undetected infections make it difficult to pinpoint a peak by the new cases. He also added that monitoring hospitalization is more prudent; today's case could be next week's hospitalization.

    Epidemiologists have said that a national peak in the cases could hit early or mid-February. In India, the fully vaccinated are about 70% out of which 939 million are adults and the primary two doses to another 70 million or teenagers would be administered by next month. 

    Also Read: Delhi reports 24,383 COVID cases, Mumbai registers 11,317; both cities witness decline

    The government has urged the states to ask people with symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested instead of light symptoms. India's  Covid-19 infections rose by 2,58,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, adding the tally to 37.38 million, the highest after the US. 

    The death toll rose by 385, closely 40 per cent of them due to a delayed recording of the previous fatalities in Kerala for the count of 486,451. The US and Brazil have reported more Covid-19 deaths to date.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
