BREAKING: New Parliament to showcase Golden Sceptre that signified transfer of power from British

The golden sceptre will be showcased in the new Parliament building.

India's new Parliament will revive the glory of the Sengol (Golden Sceptre) that "went into oblivion" after the handover of power by the British to free India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

On the night of August 14, 1947, around 10:45 pm, Pandit Nehru accepted the Sengol (golden sceptre) specially brought from Tamil Nadu. He accepted it as a representation of liberation from the British rule. Dr Rajendra Prasad, who later became India's first president, was present on the occasion.

The Story of the Sengol

Lord Mountbatten was deputed as Viceroy to facilitate the transfer of power. He asked Pandit Nehru about the cultural symbol that should be used as a representation of the transfer of power. Nehru sought time to respond. He took the matter to C Rajagopalachari, who studied multiple historic books and informed Nehru about the Sengol.

Pandit Nehru accepted the Septor sent by the head of the Thiruvaduthurai Mutt Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Swamigal and that became the symbol of the transfer of power from Britishers to India. The golden sceptre was studded with jewels and was worth about Rs 15000 in that period.

The seer sent his representative Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran along with a delegation in a special aircraft arranged by the government.

The sceptre was first handed over to Lord Mountbatten, who returned the sceptre. Following this, a purification ceremony was carried out by Sri La Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran. He then handed over the sceptre to Pandit Nehru, smeared ashes on his forehead, and garlanded him. The golden sceptre from the Chola dynasty was taken to the Constituent Assembly Hall in a procession accompanied by 'nadaswaram' of Adinam Vidwan TN Rajaratnam Pillai.

The Union Home Minister said that after the event, the Sengol vanished from public view. However, "the new Parliament will reflect India's rich legacy," Amit Shah said.