Preparing for the UPSC exam? Boost your score with these 30 essential General Knowledge (GK) questions and answers covering history, geography, polity, and current affairs. Strengthen your preparation and enhance your chances of success.

UPSC GK 2025 Questions and Answers in Hindi: The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year, but only a few succeed. Success in such a difficult exam requires smart preparation. Every year, UPSC asks questions that not only test your knowledge but also your understanding, analytical, and connecting abilities. If you are preparing for UPSC, General Knowledge (GK) is a subject that cannot be ignored. Whether it's Prelims or Mains, a strong hold on GK is essential for the General Studies (GS) paper. UPSC's GS paper includes questions related to history, geography, the Indian Constitution, science, technology, current affairs, international relations, and the environment. If you have covered the basics and current facts of all these subjects well, your chances of success increase manifold. Keeping this in mind, we have brought here the top 30 General Knowledge questions and their accurate answers for the UPSC exam, which will strengthen your preparation. All these questions are based on previous years' papers, trending topics, and frequently asked topics in the exam.

Question 1: When was the Indian Constitution adopted?

Answer: November 26, 1949

Question 2: What is the tenure of members of the Rajya Sabha?

Answer: 6 years

Question 3: In which state of India is the ‘Flamingo Festival’ celebrated?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Question 4: When and where was the first nuclear test conducted in India?

Answer: May 18, 1974, Pokhran (Rajasthan)

Question 5: Article 370 of the Constitution relates to which state?

Answer: Jammu and Kashmir

Question 6: Who is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India?

Answer: Gyanesh Kumar

Question 7: When was NITI Aayog established?

Answer: January 1, 2015

Question 8: Who is the father of the ‘Green Revolution’?

Answer: M.S. Swaminathan

Question 9: In which state is the World Heritage Site ‘Kaziranga National Park’ located?

Answer: Assam

Question 10: Which article of the Constitution states that “India shall be a secular state”?

Answer: Articles 25-28

Question 11: What is the full form of ICCR?

Answer: Indian Council for Cultural Relations

Question 12: Where did Mahatma Gandhi first start the Satyagraha movement?

Answer: South Africa

Question 13: Under which constitutional amendment was the Panchayati Raj system implemented?

Answer: 73rd Amendment

Question 14: What is the national animal of India?

Answer: Tiger

Question 15: Who was the first woman President of India?

Answer: Pratibha Patil

Question 16: Where is the headquarters of ‘Interpol’ located?

Answer: Lyon, France

Question 17: When did the 'Quit India Movement' start?

Answer: August 8, 1942

Question 18: What are the names of the two houses of the Indian Parliament?

Answer: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Question 19: Who replaced the Planning Commission in India?

Answer: NITI Aayog

Question 20: Where is the headquarters of the International Court of Justice?

Answer: The Hague, Netherlands

Question 21: Who is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution?

Answer: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Question 22: Who launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

Answer: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation)

Question 23: Where is the headquarters of WTO located?

Answer: Geneva, Switzerland

Question 24: Which is the largest Lok Sabha constituency in India by area?

Answer: Ladakh

Question 25: Who wrote the National Anthem of India?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

Question 26: When was the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign launched?

Answer: January 22, 2015

Question 27: When was the ‘Supreme Court’ established in India?

Answer: January 28, 1950

Question 28: Under which act did the British Government take over the administration of India in 1858?

Answer: Government of India Act, 1858

Question 29: Who is the current Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India?

Answer: K. Sanjay Murthy (2025)

Question 30: What was India's first satellite?

Answer: Aryabhata (1975)