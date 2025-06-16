Bundelkhand University has declared the results for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025. Candidates can now access their scorecards online and gear up for the next step, counselling.

June 16, Jhansi – The much-awaited results of the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 were officially declared on Monday by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Aspirants who appeared for the state-level entrance test can now download their scorecards from the official website — [bujhansi.ac.in](https://bujhansi.ac.in).

The entrance examination, conducted on June 1, spanned all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and witnessed the participation of thousands of candidates aspiring to secure admission to two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programs offered by colleges and universities across the state.

How to Check UP BEd JEE Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University: [bujhansi.ac.in](https://bujhansi.ac.in)

2. Click on the ‘UP BEd JEE Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your User ID and Password in the login portal.

4. Submit the credentials to view your result.

5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

What the Scorecard Includes

The UP BEd JEE 2025 scorecard provides detailed personal and academic information, including:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number and Application ID

Parents' Names

Date of Birth and Category

Marks Obtained

Overall Score

State Rank and Category Rank

Remarks, if any

What’s Next: Counselling and Admission

With the results now out, the next crucial phase is counselling, expected to begin in July and continue through August 2025. This process is essential for seat allocation in B.Ed colleges across the state. Candidates will be required to register online, indicate their preferred institutions, and participate in the seat allotment process.

The seat allotment will be done based on:

Entrance exam scores

Category (General, SC/ST, OBC, etc.)

Availability of seats in participating institutions

Once a seat is allotted, candidates must:

1. Verify documents (including educational certificates, ID proof, and caste certificate if applicable)

2. Pay the admission fee

3. Report to the assigned college with in the stipulated timeline to confirm admission

Candidates are advised to frequently check the university’s official website for updates on counselling schedules, required documents, and deadlines.

The UP BEd JEE 2025 result marks a significant step for thousands of teaching aspirants in Uttar Pradesh. As the state pushes toward enhancing education standards, timely admissions and trained educators play a crucial role. Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated, stay prepared, and approach the counselling process with care and accuracy.