The UGC NET Admit Card and Exam City Slip for June 2025 will be released soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held from June 25th to 29th. Learn how to download your admit card and city slip.

Exam City Slip First, Then Admit Card

NTA will first release the Exam City Slip, which will inform you about the city of your exam center. The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 will be released later, containing the complete address of the center, reporting time, exam time, and important instructions.

When is the UGC NET 2025 Exam?

Exam Date: June 25th to 29th, 2025

Shift-1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift-2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UGC NET 2025 Question Paper Pattern

The exam will have two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2, both objective type with multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Both papers will be held in the same session without a break.

How to Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card and City Slip?

Steps to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 and Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card” or “Exam City Slip” link on the homepage.

Login with your application number and password/date of birth.

Your admit card or city slip will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card, Exam City Slips Download Official Website Link

Information on the UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

The UGC NET 2025 Admit Card will contain the candidate's complete exam center address, exam date, shift, reporting time, gate closing time, and important instructions. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2025 exam must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID card (such as Aadhaar, PAN, or Voter ID) on the day of the exam. Entry will not be permitted without the admit card. Late arrival beyond the reporting time will also result in denial of entry.

According to NTA, the Exam City Slip is released 10 days before the exam. The admit card is uploaded after that. Currently, the exam city slip has not been released, but it is expected to be released between June 18th and 20th. For the latest updates, keep visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.