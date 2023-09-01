SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Over 6000 vacancies now open for applications; check details

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification is out, featuring 6160 Vacancies. Apply online now at www.sbi.co.in through the provided direct link. Don't miss this opportunity.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Apprentice Notification 2023, unveiling 6160 vacancies for interested candidates. Starting from September 1, 2023, the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Apply Online link will be active. We will provide you with the Apply Online Link for a seamless application process. It is imperative for all applicants to submit their Online Applications by September 21, 2023, to avoid any last-minute rush.

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 offers a remarkable opportunity for candidates to gain insights into the operations of a prominent public sector bank. This apprenticeship program not only facilitates skill development but also provides practical experience in the banking sector. The program can significantly impact candidates' professional growth. The official notification for SBI Apprentice 2023 is available as a notification PDF. This presents a unique chance to join SBI as a trainee for a one-year duration, with candidates receiving a stipend of Rs. 15,000. Below, you will find comprehensive information regarding the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

The apprentice recruitment online application process commenced on September 1, 2023, and will remain open until September 21. The examination dates for this recruitment are expected to fall in the month of October or November.

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 PDF also outlines the application fee details. Candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 300 to successfully apply for this opportunity.