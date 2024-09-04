Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC recruitment 2024; apply online for 11,558 vacancies

    This article provides a comprehensive guide to the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, outlining important dates, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    Railways Jobs: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a massive recruitment drive for 2024, offering a golden opportunity for those aspiring to join the Indian Railways. A total of 11,558 vacancies are up for grabs, encompassing various positions. This includes 8,113 vacancies for postgraduate candidates and 3,445 for undergraduate candidates. This article provides a comprehensive guide to this recruitment drive, outlining important dates, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

    • Junior Clerk-cum-Typist: 990 Posts
    • Account Clerk-cum-Typist: 361 Posts
    • Train Clerk: 72 Posts
    • Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk: 2022 Posts
    • Goods Train Manager: 3144 Posts
    • Chief Commercial Clerk: 732 Posts
    • Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist: 1507 Posts
    • Station Master: 994 Posts

    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

    For Postgraduate Level (Level 5, 6) Posts: September 14 to October 13, 2024

    For Undergraduate Level (Level 2, 3) Posts: September 21 to October 20, 2024

    Age Limit

    For Undergraduate Level Posts: 18 to 33 years

    For Postgraduate Level Posts: 18 to 36 years

    Relaxation of 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST candidates

     

     

    Exam Pattern

    • Online Examination: CBT 1 and CBT 2
    • Typing Test (Skill Test) or Aptitude Test
    • Certificate Verification and Medical Test

    How to Apply

    Online Application: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

    Read the Notification: Carefully read the official notification for RRB NTPC 2024.

    Registration: Register with your name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

    Log in: Log in after registration and fill out the application form.

    Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents.

    Make Payment: Pay the application fee online.

    Submit Application: Ensure all information is accurate before submitting the application. Apply before the deadline.

