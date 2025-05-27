A successful resume is brief, concise, job-focused, and adequately highlights accomplishments. In following these do's and don'ts, you can more effectively land interviews and catch phenomenal opportunities in the close job market.

Today's highly competitive job market, your resume is your first impression—and it has to leave a lasting one quickly. Recruiters scan a resume for just a few seconds before deciding whether or not to go further. To stand out, these are the essential do's and don'ts to employ when making your resume.

Do's: The Key to a Winning Resume

1. Tailor Your Resume to Each Job

Don't rely on a generic resume for each job. Tailor your resume to the job description, incorporating the appropriate keywords and industry-specific skills.

2. Focus on Your Achievements, Not Tasks

Instead of listing tasks, talk about quantifiable achievements. Instead of, "Managed social media accounts," say, "Increased social media engagement by 40% through targeted campaigns."

3. Use a Clean & Professional Design

Keep it easy to read and neat. Use consistent font, bulleting, and bolded headings to accentuate key points. A cluttered resume will deter recruiters.

4. Keep It Brief & Relevant

Keep it one or two pages and limit data to the key stuff. Put job-specific experiences first over itemizing meaningless or outdated information.

5. Add Keywords from the Job Description

Most companies use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to filter resumes containing specific keywords. To make your resume pass these tests, include keyword-heavy words relevant to the job and industry.

6. Use a Strong Summary Section

Replace the old objective statement with a 2-3 sentence professional summary at the top. This section must contain your experience and career goal.

Don'ts: Resume Errors That Will Cost You the Job

1. Avoid Clichés & Overused Terms

Recruiters scan for the words "self-motivated," "team player," and "hardworking" on a daily basis. Do not show these traits on paper; exhibit them through your accomplishments.

2. Avoid Unconventional Formating or Gaudy Fonts

Avoid overly creative formats, excessive graphics, or glitzy fonts that are difficult to read and view your resume. Opt for a clean, professional format that is easy to read in both electronic and print form.

3. No Spelling & Grammar Errors

A small spelling error will destroy your credibility. Utilize spell-check features and have someone else look over your resume prior to submitting.

4. Don't Include Unrelated or Obsolete Experience

If your past roles aren’t relevant to the job you’re applying for, minimize details or omit them entirely. Focus on experiences that showcase the skills and expertise the employer is seeking.

5. Avoid Long Paragraphs

Recruiters scan resumes briefly. Employ bullet points rather than extensive paragraphs so that your achievements become a breeze to scan.

6. Do Not Lie About Your Experience

Misrepresentation of job titles, qualifications, or achievements may lead to rejection or termination should the falsity be revealed later. Be honest with your capabilities yet do your best.