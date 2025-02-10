Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to share tips for beating exam stress, programme starts at 11 AM

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: This special programme will feature celebrities like Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Deepika Padukone, and others offering exam tips to students. The programme will be broadcast live from 11 am on various channels.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to share tips for beating exam stress, programme starts at 11 AM iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025" is going to start at 11 am under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. This time, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Deepika Padukone, Avni Lekhara, Rujuta Diwekar, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji and other celebrities will also join this programme and give tips to the students. 

All preparations for the programme have been completed. The Prime Minister's dialogue session will be broadcast live in schools by the Education Department. During the programme, students will receive valuable study tips not only from PM Modi but also from other celebrities participating in the event.

Also read: JMI to LPU: Top 7 Indian universities to study fine arts and design

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Sports and Film Celebrities Join the Program to Guide Students

Boxing champion Mary Kom and Paralympic gold medalist Avni Lekhara are among the sports icons set to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. They will share valuable tips with students on managing studies and exams.

Along with these sports stars, prominent figures from the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, will also be part of the discussion.

Also read: 5 reasons you're bad at time management and how you can improve

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Where to watch live

The event, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin at 11 am, and preparations have been completed. The programme will be broadcast live on the Ministry of Education’s channels, Doordarshan, and other news and media channels.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Know where and how you can check the All India Bar Examination result iwh

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Know where and how you can check the All India Bar Examination result

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Follow these easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date iwh

UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date

JEE Mains Result 2025: Session 1 result can be declared on this date, you can download the scorecard with these steps iwh

JEE Mains Result 2025: Session 1 result can be declared on this date, download the scorecard with these steps

Recent Stories

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon