Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to share tips for beating exam stress, programme starts at 11 AM

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: This special programme will feature celebrities like Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Deepika Padukone, and others offering exam tips to students. The programme will be broadcast live from 11 am on various channels.

The programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025" is going to start at 11 am under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. This time, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Deepika Padukone, Avni Lekhara, Rujuta Diwekar, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji and other celebrities will also join this programme and give tips to the students.

All preparations for the programme have been completed. The Prime Minister's dialogue session will be broadcast live in schools by the Education Department. During the programme, students will receive valuable study tips not only from PM Modi but also from other celebrities participating in the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Sports and Film Celebrities Join the Program to Guide Students

Boxing champion Mary Kom and Paralympic gold medalist Avni Lekhara are among the sports icons set to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. They will share valuable tips with students on managing studies and exams.

Along with these sports stars, prominent figures from the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, will also be part of the discussion.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Where to watch live

The event, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin at 11 am, and preparations have been completed. The programme will be broadcast live on the Ministry of Education’s channels, Doordarshan, and other news and media channels.

