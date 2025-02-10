JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Career
Check out these top universities that provide excellent opportunities for aspiring artists and designers to pursue their passions.
A well-respected university offering fine arts and design courses with a focus on innovation and research.
A prestigious institute with various fine arts courses, including painting, sculpture, and applied art.
A renowned women’s university with degrees in fine arts and design, with a focus on creativity and innovation.
Offers a well-regarded fine arts programme with a rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.
LPU is known for its diverse design programmes and modern facilities for art and design students.
It is one of India’s top colleges for applied arts. It offers courses in graphic design, advertising, and visual communication.
Specialises in fine arts, design, and architecture, providing a creative environment for students.
