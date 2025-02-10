JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Career

Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

A well-respected university offering fine arts and design courses with a focus on innovation and research.
 

College of Art, New Delhi

A prestigious institute with various fine arts courses, including painting, sculpture, and applied art.
 

Banasthali Vidyapith, Jaipur

A renowned women’s university with degrees in fine arts and design, with a focus on creativity and innovation.
 

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Offers a well-regarded fine arts programme with a rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.
 

Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar

LPU is known for its diverse design programmes and modern facilities for art and design students.
 

Sir JJ College of Applied Art, Mumbai

It is one of India’s top colleges for applied arts. It offers courses in graphic design, advertising, and visual communication.
 

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad

Specialises in fine arts, design, and architecture, providing a creative environment for students.

