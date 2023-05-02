Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    NEET UG admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to issue the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 on 2 May on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.  Here's how to download the admit card.

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw
    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2023 Admit Card today, May 2, 2023.  According to prior trends, the NEET admission card will be published either later tonight or early tomorrow morning, May 3, 2023. When the admit card is ready, it will be posted on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

    According to the official test calendar, the NEET UG exam will be held on May 7, 2023. The exam city slip has been made available to applicants.

    Here is a step-by-step guide to download NEET UG admit card:

    • Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in
    • On the webpage, click on the NEET UG Admit Card link.
    • Enter your application number, date of birth, and any other information requested.
    • The screen will display your NEET UG Admit Card.
    • Download and print this page for future reference.

    Candidates must check their particulars, photos and signatures when the NTA publishes the NEET UG admission card. In the event of a discrepancy, the applicant must contact the NTA NEET UG assistance line between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    According to NTA authorities, around 20.87 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG Exam. The maximum registrations are from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

    On the day of the exam, attendance is predicted to be greater than 90%.  NEET UG 2023 will be conducted across the country as well as 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
