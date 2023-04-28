CTET July 2023 registration process begins on ctet.nic.in; here's how to apply online

"The online application-process will be start from 27-04-2023 (Thursday) onwards and the last date for submitting online application is 26-05-2023 (Friday) up to 23:59 hrs. The fee can be paid up to 27-05-2023 (Saturday) before 15:30 hrs," reads the official notification.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the CBSE CTET July 2023 registration process. This is the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who wish to appear for CTET 2023 can fill out and submit the application form through the official website - ctet.nic.in.

According to a notification, the last date to submit the CTET July 2023 application form is May 26, 2023. However, applicants will be able to submit the application fee online till May 27, 2023.

AP Inter Result 2023: Krishna bags top spot with 77% pass percentage; Check out district-wise merit list

"The online application-process will be start from 27-04-2023 (Thursday) onwards and the last date for submitting online application is 26-05-2023 (Friday) up to 23:59 hrs. The fee can be paid up to 27-05-2023 (Saturday) before 15:30 hrs," reads the official notification.

The candidates can also follow these steps to apply online for CTET July 2023 or tap on the direct link shared below in the article to go to the application link directly.

How to apply for CTET July 2023 registration?

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Apply for CTET July 2023."

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as Application No and Password in the new tab.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Make the payment of the online application fee.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for further use.

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 declared! Here's how you can check marks, passing marks & other details

The fees for the candidates belonging to General/OBC category is said to be Rs 1000 only for Paper I or II whereas for both papers, candidates will have to pay Rs 1200.

For candidates belonging to SC/ST Differently abled Person, the application fee is Rs 500 only for Paper I or II whereas for both papers, candidates will have to pay Rs 600.