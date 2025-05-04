NEET UG 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The NEET UG exam will be held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM. This exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and like every year, the agency has issued strict guidelines, a dress code, and disciplinary instructions for exam day. It is mandatory for the millions of students across the country who are going to take this exam to follow all the necessary rules, otherwise, they may face difficulties. Along with strict guidelines for the NEET UG Exam 2025, NTA has taken major action on cases related to fake news and paper leaks. 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts have been identified that were misleading students.

NEET 2025 Exam Date and Time

The NEET 2025 exam will be held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that they will not be allowed entry into the exam center after 1:30 PM. Therefore, arrive on time and complete the necessary checking process in a timely manner.

What to bring to the exam? (Documents Checklist)

Printed Admit Card (passport-size photo must be affixed)

One more similar passport-size photo for the attendance sheet

One original and valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, etc.)

PwBD Certificate (if applicable), issued by an authorized institution

If you do not have these documents, you will not be allowed to enter the examination center.

NEET 2025 Dress Code

Wear light-colored half-sleeved clothes

Full sleeves or thick clothes are not allowed

Shoes are not allowed, only sandals or slippers (low heels)

Candidates wearing religious attire must report by 12:30 PM

Watches, badges, jewelry, brooches, metal items are completely prohibited

What not to bring to the NEET UG exam center?

Any books, copies, notes, calculators

Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, health bands

Wallets, bags, belts, caps, metal items

Any packed or unpacked food and water bottles

Any item that can be used for cheating

Strict action will be taken under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 for violation of rules.

NEET UG Exam 2025: Some important things for exam day

Reporting Time: The earlier you arrive, the better (entry closes after 1:30 PM).

Sit only in your designated seat, otherwise, the exam will be considered canceled.

Leaving the hall without submitting the OMR sheet is prohibited.

Check the test booklet as soon as you open it to ensure it is complete.

Attendance will have to be given twice, at the beginning and while submitting the OMR.

Carefully read and follow every instruction given on the Admit Card.

NTA's action against those spreading Fake News

NTA has informed that 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts have been identified that were spreading fake information about NEET 2025, such as rumors about paper leaks or changes in the syllabus. These are being investigated by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (MHA). So far, about 1,500 complaints have been received, most of which are related to Telegram. NTA has also launched a special portal where anyone can report suspicious activities. NEET UG 2025 is a tough and competitive exam, but if you follow the rules along with preparation, the chances of success increase even more.