    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on August 14; know how to check

    NEET Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the third week of August. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on August 14 know how to check gcw
    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    The answer key for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is scheduled to be made available shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to reports, the NEET UG 2022 solution keys will probably be made available on August 14. NTA, however, has not yet provided a firm timetable for the release of the answer key. On neet.nta.nic.in, the OMR sheets and answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be available. The third week of August is predicted to mark the release of the NEET Result 2022. The NTA will also make available each candidate's NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet.

    On July 17, the NEET UG 2022 test was given. 95 percent of the 18.72 lakh participants who enrolled for the NEET UG exam actually showed up for the test. Candidates may contest the answers by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection once the NEET answer key is made public.

    For 15% of the overall India quota and 85% of the state quota counselling, national and state organisations use NEET rankings. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) offers AIQ NEET counselling for MBBS candidates via mcc.nic.in.

    Here's how to check your answer key:

    • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link available on the homepage 
    • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
    • Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.
    • General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
