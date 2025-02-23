NCET 2025: Registration for National Common Entrance Test begins, apply for 4-year ITEP programme now

NCET 2025 application open! Check important dates, eligibility criteria, and the application process for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme.

NCET 2025: Registration for National Common Entrance Test begins, apply for 4-year ITEP programme now iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 3:45 PM IST

NCET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process by issuing a notification for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2025). Candidates who want to take admission in 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in IITs, NITs, Central / State Universities / Institutes RIE and Government Colleges across the country can fill the form online by visiting the official website of NTA exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

NCET 2025 Important Dates

Starting date of online application process- February 20, 2025
Last date to fill the application form- March 16, 2025
Date for making correction in the application form- March 18 to 19, 2025
City Examination Slip release date- First week of April
Admit card release date- 3 to 4 days before the exam date
Date of exam- April 29, 2025
Result release date to be announced

Also read: PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

NCET 2025: Educational Qualification

To appear in this entrance exam, it is mandatory for the student to have passed class 12th from a recognized board. Students who are appearing in class 12th board exams are also eligible to appear in this exam.

NCET 2025: application process

•    To fill NCET 2025 Application Form, visit the official website.
•    On the home page of the website, click on Click Here to Register/Login in LATEST NEWS.
•    Register by clicking on the registration link and fill the required details.
•    After registration, complete the application form. 
•    Submit and pay the fees. Save the form for future reference.

Also read: International MBA Programmes: The Best Global Business Schools

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today iwh

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Check the tentative dates for the release of GATE 2025 answer key on gate2025.iitr.ac.in iwh

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Check the tentative dates for the release of GATE 2025 answer key on gate2025.iitr.ac.in

One-Year BEd Course from 2026-27: What are the new rules and who is eligible to take admission iwh

One-Year BEd Course from 2026-27: What are the new rules and who is eligible to take admission

UGC NET December Result Announced: Follow these steps to download the score card iwh

UGC NET December Result Announced: Follow these steps to download the score card

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today iwh

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today

Recent Stories

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH) HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH)

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report AJR

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash shk

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash

If party doesnt want me, I have other options: Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress dmn

"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Recent Videos

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Video Icon
Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Video Icon
Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Video Icon
India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Video Icon
‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

Video Icon