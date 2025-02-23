NCET 2025: Registration for National Common Entrance Test begins, apply for 4-year ITEP programme now

NCET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process by issuing a notification for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2025). Candidates who want to take admission in 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in IITs, NITs, Central / State Universities / Institutes RIE and Government Colleges across the country can fill the form online by visiting the official website of NTA exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

NCET 2025 Important Dates

Starting date of online application process- February 20, 2025

Last date to fill the application form- March 16, 2025

Date for making correction in the application form- March 18 to 19, 2025

City Examination Slip release date- First week of April

Admit card release date- 3 to 4 days before the exam date

Date of exam- April 29, 2025

Result release date to be announced

Also read: PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

NCET 2025: Educational Qualification

To appear in this entrance exam, it is mandatory for the student to have passed class 12th from a recognized board. Students who are appearing in class 12th board exams are also eligible to appear in this exam.

NCET 2025: application process

• To fill NCET 2025 Application Form, visit the official website.

• On the home page of the website, click on Click Here to Register/Login in LATEST NEWS.

• Register by clicking on the registration link and fill the required details.

• After registration, complete the application form.

• Submit and pay the fees. Save the form for future reference.

Also read: International MBA Programmes: The Best Global Business Schools

Latest Videos