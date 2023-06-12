MHT CET Result 2023 updates: Maharashtra CET Results to be declared today; here's how to download scorecard

This year, the MHT CET 2023 exam for PCM group was conducted between May 9 and May 14, and the PCB group exams were held from May 15 till May 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2023 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups on Monday (June 12) at 11 am. The scorecards will be available at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

It is reportedly said that once the MHT CET 2023 result is announced, the officials will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2023 for qualified candidates. Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2023 result.

MHT CET 2023 Results: Here's how to download scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahacet.org or mahacet.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference