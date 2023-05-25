Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

    Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced HSC or Class 12 board exam results today, May 25. You can check results on: mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared
    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Class 12th or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results. The overall passing percentage stands at  91.25%.

    According to the Maharashtra HSC Results 2023, girls have once again outperformed boys. The data shows that 94.73% of girls have passed the HSC exams, while the pass percentage for boys stands at 89.14%.

    With a pass rate of 96.01%, the Konkan division has emerged as the top-performing division in the Maharashtra HSC results. Here's a division-wise pass percentage: 

    • Mumbai - 88.13%
    • Kolhapur - 93.28%
    • Amravati - 92.75%
    • Nashik - 91.66%
    • Latur - 90.37%
    • Konkan - 96.01%
    • Pune - 93.34%
    • Nagpur - 90.35%
    • Aurangabad - 91.85%

    The candidates can check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and can be checked at – mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresult.org.in, and msbshse.co.in. 

    Here's how you can check your results: 

    • Visit mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresult.org.in, and msbshse.co.in, which are the official websites.
    • Select the "Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 - DECLARED" link.
    • Enter your login information, including your application number and roll number.
    • Select "Submit"
    • Your 2023 Maharashtra HSC Result will appear.
    • Then print it out after downloading it. 

    Further, a total of 14,57,293 candidates had registered for the MSBSHE HSC 12th examination in the state.  This year, around 14 lakh students took the HSC or Class 12 board exam in Maharashtra. The exam was held from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
