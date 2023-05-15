MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2023: MPBSE to announce results today; Here's how to check it

Madhya Pradesh board annual exam results for Class 5th and 8th classes will be announced today, May 15. After the official announcement, students can go to rskmp.in and check their results.

The Madhya Pradesh Board will announce the MP Board class 5th and 8th results today. The results of the board examination will be announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. After the press conference, MPBSE Board students can access the board's official website, rskmp.in, to view their results.

The School Education Department said in a statement that both classes' results will be released at the same time at the Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.30 p.m. Students in Madhya Pradesh's class 10th and 12th can view their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, respectively.

Here's how you can check your results:

Step 1: Go to rskmp.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the appropriate school type and state its code. The website will request the user name and password of the student.

Step 3: A new tab will open, and the student's MP Board grade sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Students are urged to review, download, and print the document for their records.

How to check your results through SMS

The board has made it possible for students to verify their results in a variety of methods, such as by SMS.

The printed details on the results, such as spelling, address, father's name, school code, and subject code, should be double checked by the pupils. A student must inform the authorities at his or her school if any problems are discovered. The Madhya Pradesh board has not yet made the class 10 and 12 results public.