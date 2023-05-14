ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Check direct link results.cisce.org

Students who are unable to check their ICSE Class 10 results on the official website can access their scorecards via SMS or through the DigiLocker.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday (May 14) declared the ICSE 10th Board Result 2023. The CISCE ICSE Exams 2023 students can now check and download the ICSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website - results.cisce.org.

Students can check their CISCE ICSE 10th Board Results on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Step 1: Login to the official website - results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the "Course" tab and select "ICSE”.

Step 3: Entre your UID number, Index number and Captcha

Step 4: Click on "Show Result" and your ICSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 for future reference.

Here's how to receive CISCE ICSE Class 10th Results 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Start a new message on your phone.

Step 2: Type your Unique ID and ICSE after that. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Text the message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed in an SMS.