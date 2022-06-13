Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result likely to be declared on June 15, Know websites, other details

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is expected to be released in two days by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Following local media, Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be announced on June 15, 2022, after being postponed from June 10, 2022. SSLC results will be posted on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, after they are announced. Students can check the official website for the latest information on SSLC Result 2022 timing and other details.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's website does not yet have an official mention of the SSLC Result. All of these stories in local media, on the other hand, credit Education Minister V Sivankutty with the SSLC Result 2022 date and time information.

Students should be aware that the SSLC Result 2022 Kerala will be available on both keralresults.nic.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in once it is announced. Please keep in mind that the results will most likely be available on various third-party websites.

Know the date and time of the Kerala SSLC Result 2022

1) Likely by June 15, 2022 - SSLC Result 2022

2) Likely around 9 am - Kerala SSLC Result 2022

List of websites to access the Kerala SSLC Result 2022

1) keralaresults.nic.in

2) pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

3) indiaresults.com etc.

Students should remember that Kerala SSLC Results 2022 were supposed to be released on June 10, 2022, and DHSE Kerala Result 2022 was supposed to be released on June 20, 2022. However, local dailies later reported a delay in the announcement of the SSLC Result 2022 date and time; as a result, we now expect it to be announced in the next two days, on June 15, 2022. For more information, please check the official website.

