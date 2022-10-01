Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced; how to check revised results, other details

Karnataka Examination Authority released the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on October 1.The revised KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the revised KCET result 2022 today, October 1. The KCET 2022 results are now available at kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, the KCET results 2022 at karresults.nic.in 2022 has been updated. Authorities have released the amended KCET results 2022 date on the KEA UGCET official website. Candidates must use their CET application number to get the KCET exam result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in 2022.

Also Read | MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022 registration process begins; know how to apply, important dates here

To access the KCET results 2022, candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Candidates must follow the procedures below to get the amended KCET 2022 result:

Visit the official KCET results 2022 website.

Check the UGCET result 2022 by clicking on the link.

Enter your CET application number here.

The updated KCET 2022 result will be shown on the screen.

Karnataka UGCET result 2022 contain details such as the candidate’s name, subject-wise scores, total marks and more.

Also Read: NExT exam time limit extended until Sep 2024; Govt invokes NMC Act

Previously, on July 30, the KEA announced the KCET 2022 ranking without taking into account the qualifying grades. However, numerous KCET test repeaters who completed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 petitioned the High Court to dispute KEA's notice for not taking 2020-21 marks into account while establishing the KCET ranking 2022. Following the challenge, the Karnataka High Court ordered the KEA to recalculate the KCET 2022 rankings using the formula recommended by a technical committee.