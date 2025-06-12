JOSAA Registration Last Date: Today is the last chance to register for JoSAA Counseling 2025 for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Apply now at josaa.nic.in before 5 PM to secure your seat. Direct registration link provided.

JOSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Last Date Today: If you aspire to join top technical institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs through JoSAA Counselling 2025, today, June 12, 2025, is your last opportunity. The registration deadline on the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in, is 5 PM today. The link will be deactivated afterward.

How to Register for JoSAA Counselling 2025?

The registration process is simple. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in.

Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration link on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to log in with your JEE (Main/Advanced) roll number.

Fill in your details and select your preferred colleges and branches.

Pay the application fee and click the submit button.

Download the confirmation page after submission and keep a printout for your records.

JOSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Direct Link

What's Next in JoSAA Counselling 2025?

JoSAA will conduct data verification and validation on June 13, 2025.

Round 1 seat allotment results will be released on June 14, 2025.

Candidates who are allotted seats can pay the fees and upload the required documents from June 14 to June 18.

JoSAA will address any fee payment issues until June 19, provided the payment attempt was made before June 18.

Any queries must be addressed by June 20, 2025.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2 List Released

For candidates who have already registered and filled in their choices, JoSAA released the second mock seat allotment list on June 11, 2025. This list is based on the choices submitted until 5 PM on June 10.

Who Needs to Participate in JoSAA Counselling?

JoSAA Counselling is mandatory for all students who have qualified for JEE Main or JEE Advanced 2025 and wish to seek admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs. If you haven't registered for JoSAA Counselling 2025 yet, visit josaa.nic.in immediately and complete the application process to secure a seat in your dream engineering college.