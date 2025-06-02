Rajit Gupta secures AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2025, with Saksham Jindal achieving AIR 2. Kota emerges as a hub for top performers, with Devdutta Majhi leading among female candidates with AIR 16.

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the list of toppers along with the JEE Advanced 2025 results. In one of the most challenging entrance exams in the world, Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi Zone has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an impressive score of 332 out of 360. Rajit hails from the Mahavir Nagar area in Kota and also prepared for the examination in Kota.

JEE Advanced toppers

Apart from Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, who prepared from Kota, has secured AIR 2. Saksham had also scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 and secured All India Rank 10. Saksham is originally from Hisar, Haryana, but had been living in Kota for the past two years to prepare for the exam. Along with him, many other students who prepared in Kota have also qualified for JEE Advanced.

Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone is the top female performer in the exam, with an overall rank of 16. She scored 312 out of 360 marks.

As per reports, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the JEE (Advanced) exam. Of these, 54,378 candidates have successfully qualified.

Download the scorecard

JEE Advanced result has been released by IIT Kanpur. The result can be checked online by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Follow these steps to easily download the scorecard.

Step 1: To download JEE Advanced Result 2025, visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE (Advanced) 2025 Result on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it

JoSAA counselling

The JoSAA counselling process will be conducted in six phases from July 3 to July 28. Registration and choice filling will take place from June 3 to June 12, with the last date to lock final choices on June 12. Mock seat allotment rounds are scheduled from June 1 to June 11.

The seat allotment rounds will be held as follows:

• Round 1: June 14

• Round 2: June 21

• Round 3: June 28

• Round 4: July 4

• Round 5: July 10

• Round 6 (final round for IIT/NIT+): July 16