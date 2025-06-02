The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the NTPC Graduation Level Recruitment (CBT-1) exam. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to June 25, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

RRB NTPC 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made the admit cards for NTPC Graduation Level Recruitment (RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025) available for download. Candidates who are going to appear in NTPC Graduation Level (CBT-1) exam can download the admit card from the official website of RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in.

Exams dates

The RRB NTPC (CEN – 05/2024) examination will be conducted from June 5 to June 25, 2025, at designated examination centres across the country. The exam will take place over 16 days, with approximately 1.21 lakh candidates expected to participate.

Steps to download admit card from here

Step 1: To download RRB Admit Card 2025, visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the link related to the admit card.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials (registration number, password/date and birth) and submit.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download it and take its printout.

Candidates are advised to remember that they must carry both their admit card and a valid photo identity card when reporting to the examination center. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

CBT-1 exam pattern

The RRB NTPC first stage exam will consist entirely of multiple-choice questions. The question paper will include 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 questions from Mathematics, and 30 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning. Candidates will have a total of 90 minutes (one and a half hours) to complete the exam.

There is also negative marking in the CBT 1 exam. For every incorrect answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted. Therefore, candidates are advised to avoid guessing if they are unsure of an answer.