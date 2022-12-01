IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details

CAT 2022 Answer key: Along with the CAT 2022 Answer key, the response sheets have been made available for applicants' reference. Candidates have till December 4, 2022, to file objections to the CAT 2022 preliminary answer key.

The Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 answer key was released on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The IIM CAT answer key 2022 URL is available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can access and download the CAT 2022 answer key from the official website by providing their user ID and password.

According to the official notification on the IIM CAT website, "The Candidate Response and Objection Form tabs for CAT 2022 will be available from 11:00 AM on December 1, 2022, to 5:00 PM on December 4, 2022. During this time, candidates can view the Answer Key and their Individual Responses to Questions."

CAT 2022 Answer Key: Know how to download

1) Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

2) Click on the CAT 2022 login on the homepage

3) On a new login page, key in the username and password

4) Submit the details and access the answer key

5) Download and take a print

CAT 2022 Answer Key: Know how to raise objections

1) Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in

2) Using your login credentials, navigate to the IIM CAT 2022 answer key link

3) Submit your objections and pay the answer key objection fee online

4) Once completed, download it and print it

The IIM CAT 2022 exam was held on November 27, 2022. There were three areas in the CAT 2022 exam paper, verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative ability (QA). There were 66 questions in total, and applicants had 40 minutes to complete each portion, making the total time 120 minutes or 2 hours.

