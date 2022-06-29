HP Board 10th Result 2022: HP Board to announce result today; know websites, steps to check via SMS

The HP Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website, hpbose.org, at 11 am. Students can access the HPBOSE 10th term two results 2022 by entering their roll number and birth date.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will release the HPBOSE class 10 result 2022 on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The HP Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website, hpbose.org, at 11 am. Students can access the HPBOSE 10th term two results 2022 by entering their roll number and birth date.

The HPBOSE Himachal 10th grade result will be based on a nine-point scale: A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D, E1, E2. Candidates who receive a D or lower must take the improvement exam.

Know the websites to check the HP Board 10th Result 2022:

1) hpbose.org

2) Results.gov.in

3) results.nic.in.

Here's how to check the HP Board 10th Result 2022:

1) Visit the official website, hpbose.org

2) Click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link on the homepage

3) Enter required credentials such as your roll number and date of birth

4) The HP Board 10th result will be on the screen

5) Download it and take a printout for future need

Here's how to check the HP Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS:

Students can also check their 10th result 2022 HP board via SMS by following the steps outlined below:

1) Open your SMS application on your phone

2) Type ‘HP<space>10-digit exam roll number’

3) Now, send it to 56263

4) HP Board 10th Result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number

Between March 26 and April 13, the HPBOSE term two 10th board exams were held. This year, over 1.15 lakh students took the HP Board 10th exams.

