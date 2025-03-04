ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download

ICAI CA Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate January session exam results today. 21.52% students have passed the ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 exam. The pass percentage of CA Inter has been recorded at 14.17%. The results have been released on the official website icai.nic.in. Candidates can check the result by entering the required details.

ICAI conducted CA Foundation January 2025 exams on January 12, 14, 16 and 18, and ICAI CA Inter January 2025 exams on January 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19. Along with the result, the pass percentage, merit list and list of toppers of CA Foundation and CA Inter have also been released.

ICAI CA Result: How to check Results

Step 1: To check the CA Foundation and Intermediate Result, visit the official website of ICAI icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Separate links will appear for “Inter” and “Foundation” here. Click on the exam link you want to check.

Step 3: You will be directed to the ICAI CA Result login portal.

Step 4: Enter your login details and captcha code in the box on the right.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button. Your CA January 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen. Check all the details and download your scorecards for future reference.

CA Inter, Foundation Results

Looking at the results of the CA Inter September Exam 2024, the pass percentage for Group 1 was recorded at more than 15.17%, while Group 2 had a pass percentage of 15.99%. However, only 5.66% of students successfully cleared both groups. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for more information.

