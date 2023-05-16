HBSE Class 10th Results 2023: Haryana Board announces results; Know how to check your marks

HBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has declared the HBSE 10th Result 2023. Students can check results through the official website--bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the results for the Class 10 board exams. Students who took the Haryana Board exam can access their HBSE results on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in. The BSEH 10th results have been announced via press conference.

To check their results students need to enter their email id, roll number and date of birth in the result section of the official website.

Here's how to check your results:

Step 1: Log in to the official websites – bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in

Step 2: Select the BSEH 10th Class Results link that flashes on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your credentials (roll number) to log in.

Step 4: Your HBSE Class 10th result will show up. Print it out for further reference.

The HBSE 10th Result 2023 is now available for checking through the Digilocker app. To access your result, download the app, create an account, and link it with your Aadhaar or mobile number. Once the setup is complete, you can effortlessly access your digital mark sheet and other essential documents.

The pass percentage is 65.43%. This year too, the girls have outperformed boys scoring 69.81% while boys got 61.41%. Three students — Sonu, Himesh and Varsha — have topped the HBSE Class 10 exams.

Students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as an overall aggregate. Those who are not satisfied with their result can get their answer sheets rechecked or re-evaluated upon a payment of Rs 800.

Out of 2,86,425 candidates who appeared, 1,87,401 successfully passed, 37,342 received compartment, and 61,682 candidates did not succeed.

This year, Class 10 exams were conducted between February 27 and March 25. The exams began at 12:30 pm and ended at 3:30 pm. The duration of the exams was of three hours.