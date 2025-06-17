Delhi University has officially launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

The registration portal is now live from June 17, 2025, and can be accessed at [ugadmission.uod.ac.in](http://ugadmission.uod.ac.in). Only candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 are eligible to register through the CSAS portal. This marks the beginning of the first phase of DU’s admission process for UG courses.

What Students Need to Know

The admission process to DU’s undergraduate programmes will take place entirely online. Applicants must initially create an account on the CSAS portal, complete the application process, and pay the counselling fee, which is non-refundable. In the next stage, they will have to indicate their desired courses and college options.

After the CUET UG 2025 results are declared—likely by the end of June—candidates will be able to finalise their programme and college preferences. Seat allotments will be determined by a combination of factors, such as CUET percentile scores, seat availability, and the choices made by the applicants.

CUET UG percentile scores

Programme and college preferences

Seat availability

Reservation policies (where applicable)

Seat Availability and Programmes

For the academic year 2025–26, Delhi University is offering around 71,000 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes and 183 BA programme combinations in 69 colleges and departments affiliated with the university.

Who is Eligible?

Only candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2025 are eligible to participate in the CSAS-based centralised counselling and admission process.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register on CSAS UG Portal

If you are planning to apply, here’s how you can register:

1. Visit the official admission website: [ugadmission.uod.ac.in](http://ugadmission.uod.ac.in)

2. Log in using your CUET application details and other required credentials

3. Fill in the application form and make the necessary counselling fee payment

4. Upload the required documents such as mark sheets, CUET scorecard, and certificates

5. Submit the form and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

DU’s UG admissions through the CSAS portal will be conducted in multiple rounds, so students are advised to keep track of deadlines, seat allotment lists, and document verification schedules. As the process is entirely online, timely submission of accurate information is critical.

Keep visiting the official website and stay updated with notifications to ensure you don’t miss any key updates in this centralised admission cycle.