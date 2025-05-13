CUET UG 2025 Exam starts May 13th. Check important documents, dress code, timings, and guidelines. Prepare and be aware of these points to avoid last-minute issues at the exam center.

CUET UG 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The CUET UG 2025 exam is starting from May 13th and will continue until June 3rd. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting this exam for admission to undergraduate courses in more than 200 universities across the country. If you have also applied for this exam, then know the exam day guidelines and important documents once again carefully. Because it has often been seen that students forget some important things despite good preparation, which causes them trouble at the last minute. Here we will tell you what to take on the day of the CUET exam, what not to take, when to reach the center, and very important things related to the dress code. Also, if you have not yet downloaded your CUET UG Admit Card 2025, then download it immediately from the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Direct link given here.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

CUET UG 2025 Exam Time: Exam Schedule and Shift Timings

The exam will be held in two shifts-

First shift: 9 am to 12 pm

Reporting Time: Two hours before the commencement of the exam i.e. 7 am

CUET 2025 important documents: Must carry these documents

Keep the documents given below ready before going to the examination center-

CUET 2025 admit card (in printed form, showing on mobile will not be valid)

Self Declaration Form (downloaded from NTA website)

Passport size photo (the same one that was attached in the form)

One of the valid photo ID proofs-

School ID card

PAN card

Passport

Aadhaar Card / e-Aadhaar

12th admit card

Bank passbook (with photo)

PwD certificate (if you have claimed disability)

CUET 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: Do's and Don'ts

Reach the examination center at least two hours in advance.

Cooperate in the security check at the time of entry.

Sit on the seat allotted to you.

Check that the question paper is of the subject you have chosen.

Bring only ballpoint pen and transparent bottle.

It is forbidden to bring calculators, mobiles, smartwatches, logarithm tables, other stationery

CUET UG 2025 Dress Code: Special Dress Code Guidelines

Do not wear long and heavy clothes.

If you have to wear a dress related to any religion or tradition, then arrive an hour earlier.

Shoes are not allowed, only slippers or light sandals are allowed.

This is the last day of preparation for CUET UG 2025. If you follow the guidelines given above, then the exam day will pass without any hassle for you. From documents and dress code to center timings, reach the center keeping every little thing in mind beforehand.