CUET PG 2023: NTA issues exam city slip for June 5-8; check complete schedule here

Candidates can download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip using the link given above. To do this, they must use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (June 1) issued exam city intimation slip of the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2023 scheduled for June 5, 6, 7 and 8. The agency has also released the detailed schedule for all exam days (June 5 to 17.) Candidates can download these from cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023: See full schedule

According to the notification, the exam will be held in as many as 37 shifts for 157 subjects. About 4,58,774 "unique" and 8,76,908 "total" candidates have registered for the exam. A total of 195 central, state, private and other universities are participating in CUET PG 2023.

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda hold bilateral talks in Delhi; check details

"On June 5, 6, 7 and 8, about 4,25,928 candidates from 245 cities will take the admission test," NTA said.

Candidates can download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip using the link given above. To do this, they must use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," the NTA said.

"The Admit Card of CUET (PG) – 2023 shall be issued later. City Intimation Slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released shortly," the NTA further said.

Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah warns rioters to surrender illegal arms