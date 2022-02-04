CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam results on February 7; here's how to download marksheet

The Council has made it possible for applicants to apply for rechecks directly through the Council's website, www.cisce.org. There will be a rechecking cost of Rs 1000 per paper.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the semester 1 exam for both ICSE and ISC (classes 10 and 12) on February 7. At 10 am, the mark sheets will be available for download via cisce.org and the jobs site. The results will be made accessible to schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation. The Council has made it possible for applicants to apply for rechecks directly through the Council's website, www.cisce.org. There will be a rechecking cost of Rs 1000 per topic. The Council will only accept rechecking requests on three dates beginning February 7 at 10 am and ending February 10 at 10 am.

Here's how you can download your marksheet?

1) On the official website's home page, www.cisce.org, click on the link 'Results 2021-22 Semester 1'

2) Choose ICSE or ISC from the Course drop-down menu.

3) Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha as displayed on the screen.

4) Your results will be displayed on the screen; review and download them.

5) Make a printout for future reference.

Requests can also be made through the job portal by schools. Candidates who wish to apply for rechecking can do so by paying Rs 1000/- per paper, and for ISC they have to pay Rs 1000/- per subject. To pass the exam, students must get a minimum of 33% in aggregate and per topic. Students will get their grades, and the Council will not produce a merit list at this time.

Schools can see the results by logging onto the Council's Careers Portal using their Principal's ID and password. In the event of a problem, schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at cisce.helpdesk@orionic.com or by phone at 18002671790. Students may also verify their results immediately at cisce.org.

