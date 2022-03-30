Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CHSE Odisha introduces new weightage system for Class 12 students, details here

    Odisha's CHSE has declared a new weightage scheme for Odisha Board Exams 2022.

    CHSE Odisha introduces new weightage system for Class 12 students, details here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Odisha, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    A new date sheet for the Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam is anticipated soon. Samir Ranjan Dash, the Minister of School and Mass Education, has directed CHSE to revise the Odisha Plus Two Exams timetable for 2022. While students wait for the revised timetable, they should know that the CHSE 12th Board Exams have a new weightage system.

    Following the reports, it is announced that the students will be assessed for their CHSE Board Exams 2022 in two independent schemes; they are as follow:

    1) The performance in the Annual H.S. examination will have 80 per cent of weightage and 20 per cent of weightage from the performance in Quarter End Examinations/Internal Exams.

    2) Students' grades are based solely on their performance in the yearly high school examination, which carries 100 per cent weight.

    Students will be graded according to which of these two weighting schemes provides the best results for the candidates. The final grade will be determined by the highest score.

    This decision was made in response to the conclusion to reduce the syllabus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce student stress and examination pressure. For the CHSE Board Exams 2022, the 70 per cent syllabus will be considered out of the 100 per cent weightage or the 80-20 per cent weightage, whichever is greater.

    Students have mixed reactions to the council's decision, however, most seem happy. Many students stressed 50-50 per cent weightage but the new two schemes mentioned above are final. 

    CHSE Odisha Exam 2022 is slated for Plus 2 students on April 28, 2022. The exams will happen in offline mode, but further confirmation is needed about the Odisha Plus Two Exam Date 2022. Around 3 lakh students will appear for the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Exams 2022.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
