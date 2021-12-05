  • Facebook
    CBSE schools to conduct classes both in online, offline classes?

    Classes are held at 105 CBSE schools with 50% capacity, but only if pupils bring permission from their parents. Those who are unable to attend offline sessions enrol in online classes.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 2:12 PM IST
    Because of the increase of Covid-19 instances, the Central Board of Secondary Examination will provide offline and online sessions. Reports suggest while online lessons will last three days, offline classes will last three days; however, students must provide a consent letter from their parents to attend the physical classes. According to Viraj Modi, vice-president of the Association of Unaided Private Schools, the protection of students is critical in light of the growing incidents of Covid-19. He noted that most private schools in Bhopal now do offline sessions for three days and online classes for three days. Aside from Bhopal, numerous private schools in Madhya Pradesh have opted to hold courses in the same way.

    Meanwhile, schools in Madhya Pradesh were functioning with 100% student strength for physical lessons; however, due to the growing cases of the virus, Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan has announced that classes would henceforth be held with 50% student strength from November 29. The MP government reopened schools for grades 1 through 12. It had also requested that teachers, workers, and other stakeholders be immunised with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Educational content will also be broadcast on Doordarshan and the specified WhatsApp groups.

    Meanwhile, schools in Delhi reopened but were forced to close after four days owing to air pollution. Now, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that all schools in the city will be shuttered from December 3 and will stay closed till further notice.

