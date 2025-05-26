Image Credit : Freepik

A. Quality Over Quantity

It is not about having hundreds of connections but establishing deep, strong relationships with people who are professional and can guide you along your way. Instead of attempting to meet everyone, have a deep connection with a few key connections.

B. The Power of Informational Interviews

Contact industry professionals and have brief coffee breaks or virtual sessions to gain knowledge from their experiences. Individuals are fond of sharing their experience, and this may create prospects for potential job references or mentorship.