AYUSH curriculum to be part of school textbooks soon, experts draft syllabus outline

The Rajya Sabha was informed that a team of professionals from the National Institute of Ayurveda, a deemed-to-be institution, had created a curriculum outline based on Ayurveda and Yoga for children from nursery to Class 12 and had presented it to the Department of School Education and Literacy. AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Department of Higher Education's Implementation Committee of National Education Policy, 2020, includes experts from the Ministry of AYUSH.

He was responding in writing to whether the government intends to include AYUSH knowledge into the curriculum beginning in elementary school. He further stated that the Ministry of Ayush provided an action taken report addressing inputs for implementing the New Education Policy at the Implementation Committee meeting held on July 19, 2021.

Sonowal added that the Institute of Ayurveda had drafted an outline of a syllabus based on Ayurveda and Yoga for schoolchildren from 1st to 10th and 12th standard, including Nursery, LKG, and UKG levels, which has been sent to the Department of School Education and Literacy. In response to a question about whether the government has developed an immunity-boosting kit to protect children up to the age of 16 from COVID-19 until a vaccine becomes available, the minister stated that the All India Institute of Ayurveda has developed an immunity-boosting 'Bala Raksha Kit' for children in this age group.

This kit was created following the Ministry of AYUSH's rigorous criteria. It protects children from common illnesses and keeps them healthy. According to Sonowal, the package includes Syrup Bal Ayu Raksha Kwatha (a base) with therapeutic properties and Anu Oil, Samshamani Vati, and Chywanprash. He added that it was made in Uttrakhand by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, a government of India venture.

