  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AYUSH curriculum to be part of school textbooks soon, experts draft syllabus outline

    Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Department of Higher Education's Implementation Committee of National Education Policy, 2020, includes experts from the Ministry of AYUSH.

    AYUSH curriculum to be part of school textbooks soon experts draft syllabus outline gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 5:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Rajya Sabha was informed that a team of professionals from the National Institute of Ayurveda, a deemed-to-be institution, had created a curriculum outline based on Ayurveda and Yoga for children from nursery to Class 12 and had presented it to the Department of School Education and Literacy. AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Department of Higher Education's Implementation Committee of National Education Policy, 2020, includes experts from the Ministry of AYUSH.

    He was responding in writing to whether the government intends to include AYUSH knowledge into the curriculum beginning in elementary school. He further stated that the Ministry of Ayush provided an action taken report addressing inputs for implementing the New Education Policy at the Implementation Committee meeting held on July 19, 2021.

    Sonowal added that the Institute of Ayurveda had drafted an outline of a syllabus based on Ayurveda and Yoga for schoolchildren from 1st to 10th and 12th standard, including Nursery, LKG, and UKG levels, which has been sent to the Department of School Education and Literacy. In response to a question about whether the government has developed an immunity-boosting kit to protect children up to the age of 16 from COVID-19 until a vaccine becomes available, the minister stated that the All India Institute of Ayurveda has developed an immunity-boosting 'Bala Raksha Kit' for children in this age group.

    Also Read | Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosting coding contest 'AlgoQueen' for schoolgirls across India

    This kit was created following the Ministry of AYUSH's rigorous criteria. It protects children from common illnesses and keeps them healthy. According to Sonowal, the package includes Syrup Bal Ayu Raksha Kwatha (a base) with therapeutic properties and Anu Oil, Samshamani Vati, and Chywanprash. He added that it was made in Uttrakhand by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, a government of India venture.
     

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu has maximum number of women entrepreneurs IIT Madras study gcw

    Tamil Nadu has maximum number of women entrepreneurs, reveals IIT Madras study

    RBI launches first worldwide hackathon named HaRBInger winner to receive Rs 40 lakhs Details inside gcw

    RBI launches first worldwide hackathon named HaRBInger, winner to receive Rs 40 lakhs; Details inside

    Wipro Check out eligibility criteria posts how to apply and more gcw

    Want to work in Wipro? Check out eligibility criteria, posts, how to apply and more

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosting coding contest 'AlgoQueen' for schoolgirls across India

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosting coding contest 'AlgoQueen' for schoolgirls across India

    CBSE ISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams gcw

    CBSE, ICSE Term 1 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid mode; exams to be held with stricter precautions

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Will CM Bommai be replaced, this is what political analysts say?-ycb

    Karnataka: Will CM Bommai be replaced, this is what political analysts say?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react following IPL Retentions-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to IPL Retentions

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Karan Kundrra get married next year to Tejasswi Prakash? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Karan Kundrra get married next year to Tejasswi Prakash? Here's what we know

    Mamata Banerjee trolled for saying 'Shah Rukh Khan has been victimized' RCB

    Mamata Banerjee trolled for saying 'Shah Rukh Khan has been victimized'

    How to pronounce Omicron the latest COVID variant Details inside gcw

    How to pronounce Omicron, the latest COVID variant? Details inside

    Recent Videos

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon