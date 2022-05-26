Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details

The Assam Board class 10 exams, which began on March 15 and concluded on March 31, were held in two shifts on all exam days

The Board of Secondary Education Assam will soon announce the Assam HSLC or class 10 board exam results 2022. However, the board has yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the High School Leaving Certificate results. Once announced, the Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam Board class 10 exams, which began on March 15 and concluded on March 31, were held in two shifts on all exam days. This year, 4.31 lakh students registered to take the SEBA HSLC examination.

Know the tentative date of the Assam HSLC Result 2022

Following reports, the Assam HSLC 2022 results are expected in the last week of May or by the first week of June. The date for declaring SEBA class 10 results has yet to be officially announced.

Here's how to check the Assam HSLC Result 2022

1) Go to the official website, sebaonline.org

2) On the homepage, press the HSLC result 2022 link

3) Enter the roll number and submit

4) The result will be on the monitor

5) Download the page and take the print for further need

The Assam Board Class 10 exams were cancelled last year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The HSLC results were also delayed in 2020.

