Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details

    The Assam Board class 10 exams, which began on March 15 and concluded on March 31, were held in two shifts on all exam days
     

    Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Assam, First Published May 26, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    The Board of Secondary Education Assam will soon announce the Assam HSLC or class 10 board exam results 2022. However, the board has yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the High School Leaving Certificate results. Once announced, the Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be on the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

    The Assam Board class 10 exams, which began on March 15 and concluded on March 31, were held in two shifts on all exam days. This year, 4.31 lakh students registered to take the SEBA HSLC examination.

    Know the tentative date of the Assam HSLC Result 2022
    Following reports, the Assam HSLC 2022 results are expected in the last week of May or by the first week of June. The date for declaring SEBA class 10 results has yet to be officially announced.

    Here's how to check the Assam HSLC Result 2022
    1) Go to the official website, sebaonline.org
    2) On the homepage, press the HSLC result 2022 link
    3) Enter the roll number and submit
    4) The result will be on the monitor
    5) Download the page and take the print for further need

    The Assam Board Class 10 exams were cancelled last year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The HSLC results were also delayed in 2020.

    Also read: Assam floods: 5 dead, 2 lakh people affected across 20 districts

    Also read: Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh people suffering

    Also read: Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29 - adt

    ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Riya Kharpran is Commerce topper, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik tops Science stream - adt

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Riya Kharpran is Commerce topper, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik tops Science stream

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022 RBSE likely to announce 8th 5th results of entire state together gcw

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022: RBSE likely to announce 8th, 5th results of entire state together

    National education survey NAS 2022 throws up shocking results

    National education survey throws up shocking results

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit - adt

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

    Recent Stories

    Watch Mischievous monkey lifts a woman's dress while capturing a video-tgy

    Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

    Watch 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

    football Is EPL ready for Alvarez Haaland Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst snt

    Is EPL ready for Alvarez, Haaland? Man City fans ask after Argentine's 6-goal burst

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Tea to sauces: 7 food items to avoid to stay healthy in summer - adt

    Tea to sauces: 7 food items to avoid to stay healthy in summer

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon