SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Admit cards for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) posts will be available for download on February 10, 2025, on sbi.co.in. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Admit cards of candidates applying for SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) posts will be made available for download tomorrow i.e. February 10, 2025. Admit cards will be issued online on SBI's official website sbi.co.in. As soon as the admit card is issued, applicants will be able to download it by entering login credentials.

SBI Clerk Exam Date

The Clerk Preliminary Examination is proposed to be conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The examination will be conducted at the designated examination centres across the country.

Also read: UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date

SBI Clerk Exam: Steps to download your admit card

• To download SBI Clerk Admit Card, visit the official website sbi.co.in.

• On the home page of the website, go to “Career” section and click on the Admit Card link related to the recruitment.

• After this, the candidates will have to enter the registration number and date of birth.

• Now your admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it and take a printout of it.

• Candidates must carry a copy of the admit card along with an original identity card. Without these two essential documents, entry will not be allowed to any candidate.

SBI Clerk Recruitment Details

This recruitment drive is open for a total of 13735 posts. State wise 1894 posts in Uttar Pradesh, 1317 posts in Madhya Pradesh, 1111 posts in Bihar, 343 posts in Delhi, 445 posts in Rajasthan, 483 posts in Chhattisgarh, 306 posts in Haryana, 170 posts in Himachal Pradesh, 32 posts in Chandigarh (UT), 316 posts in Uttarakhand, 676 posts in Jharkhand, 141 posts in Jammu & Kashmir (UT), 50 posts in Karnataka, 1073 posts in Gujarat, 32 posts in Ladakh (UT), 569 posts in Punjab, 336 posts in Tamil Nadu, 4 posts in Puducherry, 342 posts in Telangana, 50 posts in Andhra Pradesh, 1254 posts in West Bengal, 70 posts in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 56 posts in Sikkim, 362 posts in Odisha, 1163 posts in Maharashtra, 20 posts in Goa, 66 posts in Arunachal Pradesh, 311 posts in Assam, 55 posts in Manipur, 85 posts in Meghalaya, 40 posts in Mizoram, 70 posts in Nagaland, 65 posts in Tripura, 426 posts in Kerala, 2 posts in Lakshadweep.

Also read: UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

Latest Videos