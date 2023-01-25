Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato Gold re-launched! Free deliveries, VIP access & more; Know benefits, price, other details

    Zomato has relaunched its Gold loyalty program, offering discounts and special access to subscribers. The Gold subscribers will get free deliveries and up to 30% discount on food deliveries. The company has also announced up to 40% discount for dining.

    Zomato Gold re launched Free deliveries VIP access more Know benefits price other details gcw
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Zomato, a well-known meal delivery service, has reintroduced its Gold loyalty programme in place of the "Pro Plus" membership that was dropped in 2021. Members should soon have access to the Zomato Gold membership. Users who purchased a Pro Plus membership from the business will receive a free Gold membership for three months.

    Zomato Gold is now available for a three-month trial period at an introductory price of 149 rupees. The cost of an annual subscription has not yet been made public by the firm. The biggest benefit that Zomato will offer with Gold is free food deliveries. 

    This is only valid to orders above 199 and will be restricted to restaurants within 10 kilometres of you. For someone who frequently orders from Zomato, this is useful. A comparable perk is provided by Swiggy One, which gives free delivery for purchases above 149 rupees within a 10-kilometer radius of the customer.

    Users will also receive savings of up to 30% at more than 20,000 eateries nationwide in addition to receiving free delivery. For Gold customers, Zomato will also provide a "no delay guarantee," and in the event that a delivery is delayed, the user will immediately receive a Rs 100 voucher.

    VIP access during rush hour is the last perk included with Gold for food delivery. As a result, Gold subscribers will continue to receive preferential access to restaurants during periods of high demand.

    Additionally, Zomato Gold provides eating promotions. This time, the business has teamed up with more than 10,000 eateries all around the nation, enabling Gold customers to receive savings of up to 40% while dining out.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
