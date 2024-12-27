Year ender 2024: Mules, phishing and digital arrests — How scamsters exploited dark web

Posing as law enforcement officials, scammers contacted victims, threatening them with fabricated legal cases. They used WhatsApp or Skype for video calls, pressuring individuals into revealing personal details or transferring money.

The year 2024 has reminded people of the dark side of the digital age. Fraudsters have become increasingly sophisticated, exploiting technology and psychological manipulation to dupe unsuspecting victims. From digital arrests to UPI frauds, here's a look at how scamsters kept us on our toes this year.

Digital arrest scams:

One of the most alarming frauds was the "digital arrest." Posing as law enforcement officials, scammers contacted victims, threatening them with fabricated legal cases. They used WhatsApp or Skype for video calls, pressuring individuals into revealing personal details or transferring money. Fearful of a supposed "arrest," many fell prey to these traps, leading to significant financial and identity theft losses.

WhatsApp scams and investment frauds:

WhatsApp became a hotspot for fraud in 2024. Fake groups, such as "VIP861 HSBC Global Summit," were created to impersonate financial institutions like HSBC and Kotak Securities. Scammers posed as officials, offering fraudulent investment schemes promising guaranteed returns. Institutions like the NSE repeatedly warned against sharing sensitive account information and urged investors to verify brokers through official channels.

Fake service suspension alerts:

Scammers leveraged anxiety around essential services, sending fraudulent messages claiming that telecom or power services would be suspended due to suspicious activity. Victims engaging with these scammers were directed to fake representatives, who extorted money under the guise of resolving issues.

Rise of money mules:

Scammers recruited individuals, often unknowingly, to open bank accounts used for laundering money. The Indian government took significant action, freezing over 4.5 lakh such accounts. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India introduced MuleHunter.AI, a tool leveraging machine learning to identify and flag mule accounts, marking a significant step in combating financial fraud.

UPI scams:

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) frauds surged, with scammers employing tactics such as sending fake screenshots of money transfers or tricking victims into scanning fraudulent QR codes. These scams highlighted the need for caution when handling digital payments.

