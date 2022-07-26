Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Indermit Gill, the second Indian chief economist of World Bank?

    Gill's term will begin on September 1, 2022, according to a World Bank news statement released on July 21. He presently serves as the World Bank's vice president for equitable growth, finance, and institutions, where he oversees work on macroeconomics, debt, trade, poverty, and governance.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    Indermit Gill will be the World Bank's second Indian chief economist, following Kaushik Basu. The World Bank is an international financial agency that lends to medium and lower-income nations. Between 2012 to 2016, Basu ruled over the World Bank's major position. Raghuram Rajan and Gita Gopinath, two other notable Indian economists, have served as chief economists of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a body closely affiliated with the World Bank.

    "Indermit Gill brings to this post a unique blend of leadership, important expertise, and practical experience working with national governments on macroeconomic imbalances, growth, poverty, institutions, conflict, and climate change," said World Bank President David Malpass in a statement.

    Also Read | World Bank: Extreme poverty in India declined 12.3 percentage points during 2011-2019

    Gill stated on Twitter that Carmen Reinhart, the previous Bank's chief economist, has left large shoes to fill. "I'm honoured to be able to follow in her footsteps," he tweeted.

    Gill presently serves as the World Bank's vice president for equitable growth, finance, and institutions, where he oversees work on macroeconomics, debt, trade, poverty, and governance. Between 2016 and 2021, he was a Duke University professor of public policy and a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's Global Economy and Development programme.

    Gill has previously taught at the University of Chicago and Georgetown University. Gill received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago, where he studied under Nobel Laureates Gary Becker and Robert E. Lucas Jr.  He also holds an MA from the Delhi School of Economics, and a BA (with honors) in Economics from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

    Also Read | India's extreme poverty under 1% despite Covid-19: IMF Working Paper

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
