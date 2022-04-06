Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's extreme poverty under 1% despite Covid-19: IMF Working Paper

    The working paper, authored by IMF Executive Director to Sri Lanka Surjit S Bhalla, former chief economic adviser Arvind Virmani and economist Karan Bhasin, notes that extreme poverty can be considered to be eliminated. 

    India kept extreme poverty under 1 percent despite Covid pandemic: IMF Working Paper
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    In a resounding endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's policies during the Coronavirus pandemic, a new research paper written for the International Monetary Fund has found that extreme poverty in India was less than 1 per cent in 2019 and it remained at that level even during the pandemic year 2020.

    The working paper, authored by IMF Executive Director to Sri Lanka Surjit S Bhalla, former chief economic adviser Arvind Virmani and economist Karan Bhasin, notes that extreme poverty can be considered to be eliminated. 

    IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. However, they do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management. 

    The working paper notes that in the pre-pandemic year 2019, extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 per cent. In the pandemic year 2020, food transfers ensured that it remained at that low level. It also suggests that post-food subsidy inequality at 0.294 is now very close to the 1993-1994 level of 0.284.

    The low level of extreme poverty in two consecutive years, and one including the pandemic, can be considered an elimination of extreme poverty, the economists noted.

    They noted that any poverty rates will always be overestimated by those who only relied on household consumption expenditure derived exclusively from surveys. Any poverty estimation, according to them, must incorporate the effects of in-kind transfers that reduce the consumption expenditure of households on items supplied free or at subsidized rates. To note, India has had in-kind food transfers since the early 1980s

    The working paper notes that the social safety net given to the poor by way of expansion of the country's food subsidy program absorbed a major chunk of the pandemic shock. The report noted the 'robustness of India’s social safety architecture as it withstood one of the world's biggest exogenous income shocks.

    The pandemic shock is largely a temporary income shock, the economists said, adding that the temporary fiscal policy interventions were the fiscally-appropriate way to absorb a large part of the shock.

    Also Read: Rupay Card enters Nepal: Why Kathmandu opted for India's payment network

    Also Read: Explained: Sri Lanka's 'bad economics' an opportunity for India

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg, check new rates - adt

    CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg | check new rates

    Petrol diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre know latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Elon Musk appointed to Twitter Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says great value to our Board-dnm

    Elon Musk appointed to Twitter’s Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says ‘great value to our Board’

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May govt to sell over 5 per cent stake gcw

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake

    Petrol diesel prices hiked by 80 paise know the latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met drb

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met?

    TS ICET 2022 Registrations to begin from today know application fee age limit more gcw

    TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

    Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble here is what happened drb

    Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble, here’s what happened

    Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike Prez revokes emergency gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon