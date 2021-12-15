Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space, details inside; Watch video

Yusaku flew to the International Space Station on a Soyuz spacecraft for a 12-day mission. The spaceship was transporting a special cargo from Uber Eats, a brown bag containing canned Japanese delicacies, in addition to the Japanese millionaire.

Uber Eats has made history lately by sending meals to space. The firm collaborated with Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa to send ready-to-eat canned Japanese cuisine to the astronauts on the International Space Station. Yusaku flew to the International Space Station on a Soyuz spacecraft for a 12-day mission. The spaceship was transporting a special cargo from Uber Eats, a brown bag containing canned Japanese delicacies, in addition to the Japanese millionaire. Yusaku is seen coming via a portal carrying an Uber Eats delivery bag, as shown in a video posted by the US meal delivery service. Yusaku's hand releases the bag, which floats to the astronaut.

The contents of the cans were also revealed in a news release issued by Uber Eats. Cooked mackerel in miso, beef bowl in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo stalks, and braised pork were among the meals that were delivered. According to Uber Eats, the dinner was a "pleasant change" from the astronauts' usual space chow.

Following the first-ever food delivery in space, the firm also provided attractive deals to individuals on Earth using the coupon code "SPACEFOOD" to commemorate the achievement.

Yusaku launched into orbit on a SpaceX-built Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. The millionaire entrepreneur appears to be a space enthusiast. He made waves in 2018 when he purchased all of the seats on SpaceX's first tourist journey to the moon. Yusaku could not specify how much he spent on this 12-day journey to the ISS, but the price is estimated to be approximately $80 million, or roughly Rs 608 crore.