  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space, details inside; Watch video

    Yusaku flew to the International Space Station on a Soyuz spacecraft for a 12-day mission. The spaceship was transporting a special cargo from Uber Eats, a brown bag containing canned Japanese delicacies, in addition to the Japanese millionaire. 

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space details inside Watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Uber Eats has made history lately by sending meals to space. The firm collaborated with Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa to send ready-to-eat canned Japanese cuisine to the astronauts on the International Space Station. Yusaku flew to the International Space Station on a Soyuz spacecraft for a 12-day mission. The spaceship was transporting a special cargo from Uber Eats, a brown bag containing canned Japanese delicacies, in addition to the Japanese millionaire. Yusaku is seen coming via a portal carrying an Uber Eats delivery bag, as shown in a video posted by the US meal delivery service. Yusaku's hand releases the bag, which floats to the astronaut.

    The contents of the cans were also revealed in a news release issued by Uber Eats. Cooked mackerel in miso, beef bowl in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo stalks, and braised pork were among the meals that were delivered. According to Uber Eats, the dinner was a "pleasant change" from the astronauts' usual space chow.

    Also Read | Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space

    Following the first-ever food delivery in space, the firm also provided attractive deals to individuals on Earth using the coupon code "SPACEFOOD" to commemorate the achievement.

     

    Yusaku launched into orbit on a SpaceX-built Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. The millionaire entrepreneur appears to be a space enthusiast. He made waves in 2018 when he purchased all of the seats on SpaceX's first tourist journey to the moon. Yusaku could not specify how much he spent on this 12-day journey to the ISS, but the price is estimated to be approximately $80 million, or roughly Rs 608 crore.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips-dnm

    Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips

    Google employees may lose pay get fired for not complying with vaccination rules Report gcw

    Google employees may lose pay, get fired for not complying with vaccination rules: Report

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Meet Leena Nair, the Unilever HR chief who is Chanel's new global CEO

    Apple moves closer to USD 3 trillion market value gcw

    Apple moves closer to $3 trillion market value

    Income Tax Faceless Assessment: Are you ready to comply?

    Income Tax Faceless Assessment: Are you ready to comply?

    Recent Stories

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers-dnm

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers

    Year-ender 2021: From Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma saga to Tim Paine's Ashes shocker - Controversies that rocked cricket this year-ayh

    Year-ender 2021: From Kohli-Rohit saga to Paine's Ashes shocker - Controversies that rocked cricket this year

    Climate change crisis UN confirms 38 degrees Celsius record high Arctic temperature in 2020 gcw

    Climate change crisis: UN confirms 38 degrees Celsius record high Arctic temperature in 2020

    Pornography case Relief for Raj Kundra gets four-week protection from arrest drb

    Pornography case: Relief for Raj Kundra; gets four-week protection from arrest

    Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips-dnm

    Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 crore project for design and manufacture of semiconductor chips

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon